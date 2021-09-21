Is it safe to get a COVID vaccine and flu shot together?

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – Flu season is approaching, and we spoke with Oneida County Health Director Dr. Daniel Gilmore about the importance of getting a flu shot even if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID.

“These are two separate diseases—two separate viruses—and the body develops antibodies specific to each virus the vaccines basically aid the body in the development of antibodies to prevent the disease. so if you’re vaccinated for both you would have protection against both diseases,” said Gilmore.

If you are in need of a covid vaccination and a flu shot, you can receive both vaccines at the same time. However, Gilmore tells us that people should keep in mind that they may experience side effects from both vaccines at the same time.

“Some people have significant reactions to vaccines,” said Gilmore. “If I was concerned, I’d certainly discuss the issue with my primary care provider.”

Gilmore says that due to the time it takes for the flu shot to be effective, people should start looking into getting them now. “It takes about two weeks for the body to develop a full immune response, and flu vaccines are being offered now,” said Gilmore. “Any individual above the age of six months is eligible for a flu shot now, but the flu vaccines are offered throughout the flu season, well into the spring.”