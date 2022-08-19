TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York (SUNY) has sent a letter to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) ordering the school to comply with SUNY’s COVID-19 student vaccination policy for the Fall 2022 semester. This comes after HVCC said that COVID vaccinations are only encouraged, not required.

According to SUNY’s vaccination policy, students are required to get at least two shots of a COVID vaccine series and provide proof to the college. Booster doses are encouraged, but not required.

On August 18, HVCC Vice President for Student Affairs Louis Coplin told NEWS10 that the vaccination policy is unfair. “While designed to protect the Campus Community, it was unfair. Students are mandated to get vaccinated and boosted, whereas employees of the same mandate does not exist.”

According to the letter signed by Senior Vice Chancellor Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY was advised on July 21 that the HVCC website had inaccurate information about the Fall 2022 COVID vaccine policies. “As you know, the Fall Opening Guidance, circulated in June, provides that all students who will have a physical presence on campus are required to have taken the COVID vaccinations. Boosters only are strongly encouraged,” said Cissé-Green.

The HVCC Faculty Association also took issue with HVCC “disregarding” the COVID policy. The association filed a grievance against the school, claiming its COVID policy violates contractual workplace safety provisions and SUNY requirements.

“Your institution, Hudson Valley Community College, is hereby directed to immediately submit documentation to me by Monday, August 22, 2022, showing HVCC’s compliance with Policy, including the immediate correction of the information on the HVCC website regarding student compliance with the Policy and a description of how HVCC will be enforcing the Policy vaccination requirements,” said Cissé-Green in the letter.

Dennis Kennedy, Executive Director of Communications at HVCC, said the college has received the letter and will respond following ongoing discussions with the administration and Board of Trustees.

You can read the full letter below: