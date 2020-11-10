How would a COVID-19 vaccine be distributed in Massachusetts?

(WWLP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered states to submit a draft of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan weeks before Pfizer announced an early peek at its vaccine data.

Individual community boards of health will coordinate with the state to distribute the eventual vaccine. The CDC ordered states to submit a draft distribution plan weeks ago. Once an order is submitted to the CDC, the order should be fulfilled within 48 hours.

According to the current plan in Massachusetts, the vaccine will be distributed in minimum quantities of 100 doses, and ultra-cold formulations will be distributed in 1,000 dose quantities. The plan includes three phases, with each dependant on total vaccine supply.

Phase I would include the first 20 to 60 thousand doses, which would be distributed to healthcare personnel, at-risk populations including seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, and other essential workers. If supply is limited further, healthcare professionals with a direct risk of exposure will be prioritized.

Phase II assumes a large supply of doses is available but not enough for everyone. The same populations as Phase III will continue to be prioritized but distribution sites and networks are increased.

Phase III then assumes a surplus of doses for the entire state population which means an equal mass distribution is possible using the expanded networks created in Phase II.

Pfizer said they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccines by the end of the year, and as many as 1.3 billion next year.

