How to properly wear a mask to protect yourself and others

(WWLP) – Wearing a face mask can help stop the spread of COVID-19, but how you wear the mask is just as important.

Always start by washing your hands with soap and water before putting on a mask and after you take it off. Make sure the mask is clean, and check it for tears or holes. You shouldn’t wear it if it’s dirty or damaged.

Adjust the mask to securely cover your mouth, nose, and chin, leaving no gaps on the sides and make sure it’s comfortable to breathe.

Always change your mask if it gets dirty or wet and try not to touch it while you’re wearing it, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect. Don’t put the mask around your neck or up on your forehead.

The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public and when around people who don’t live in your household.

Masks should not be worn by children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Do not use a mask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

