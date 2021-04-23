How marketing impacts COVID vaccine hesitancy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health experts are expressing concerns about how many people eligible New Yorkers have yet to schedule their vaccinations. For the last couple of weeks in the Finger Lakes, for example, vaccine supply has exceeded demand.

Let’s take a closer look at how the marketing of the vaccine can have an impact on whether someone gets the shot.

“Nobody expected a pandemic, so we were completely unprepared when it came to marketing many messages about a pandemic, let alone something as specific as a vaccine,” said Tom Proietti, Resident Media Scholar at St. John Fisher College. “We introduced this thing before we did any marketing, so the vaccines were out here and we really hadn’t done any marketing on how am I going to get this message to you that you should be taking this, because the immediate impact of this was, ‘Let’s get this out there as quickly as possible. Let’s get as many people vaccinated.’”

There is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine on social media, which makes vaccine hesitancies rise. Not to mention, people are easily able to share any information they want online.

“If I am a skeptic about this, I go on Twitter and have 9,000 followers, and my 9,000 followers see that I might not think this is a good idea—or it’s dangerous, or it’s dumb, or ‘I’ll wait for herd immunity’—all those things create a level of hesitancy that is just astonishing,” Proietti said.