Hospitals starting to fill up again as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts by the thousands every day, the Department of Public Health reports.
The State Department of Public Health reported 4,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the active total to more than 57,000 in Massachusetts.
Forty-eight new deaths were reported, making the total more than 10,700. The positive test rate statewide is 5.34%.
Hospitalization numbers are continuing their steady climb with more than 1,400 people receiving treatment. Those cases are starting to fill non-ICU hospital capacity. The DPH is reporting 83% of non-ICU beds in western Massachusetts are now occupied, while 50% of ICU bed capacity is in use.
Things are growing dire in the northeast part of the state where 100% of their 100 ICU beds are now occupied. Two hundred and ninety-eight people statewide require care in the ICU.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been
- Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office investigating two fatal car crashes over the weekend
- Georgia secretary of state to recertify election results, reconfirm Biden win
- The Battle for the 22nd Congressional District
- Mario Lopez to play Col. Sanders in KFC-Lifetime’s ‘A Recipe for Seduction’