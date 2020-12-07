Hospitals starting to fill up again as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts

by: Katrina Kincade

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts by the thousands every day, the Department of Public Health reports.

The State Department of Public Health reported 4,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the active total to more than 57,000 in Massachusetts.

Forty-eight new deaths were reported, making the total more than 10,700. The positive test rate statewide is 5.34%.

Hospitalization numbers are continuing their steady climb with more than 1,400 people receiving treatment. Those cases are starting to fill non-ICU hospital capacity. The DPH is reporting 83% of non-ICU beds in western Massachusetts are now occupied, while 50% of ICU bed capacity is in use.

Things are growing dire in the northeast part of the state where 100% of their 100 ICU beds are now occupied. Two hundred and ninety-eight people statewide require care in the ICU.

