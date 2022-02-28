ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID-related hospitalizations in Albany County have reached their lowest point since August 26, with 24 county residents hospitalized as of Monday morning. Of those patients still in the hospital, three are in Intensive Care Units, unchanged from Sunday’s update.

According to county health officials, 26 new infections were identified since Sunday, and the seven-day average for daily positive cases in Albany County is now down to 40.5. When looking at the broader scale, the most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 residents was down to 10.1 in the county.

With Albany County’s positivity rate dropping to 2.7%, it’s the lowest it’s been since July. County Executive Daniel McCoy said the vaccine has helped Albany County get to the point it’s at now, and he urged residents who have not yet gotten the shot to do so.

As of Sunday, 81% of Albany County’s residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.7% are now fully vaccinated. More vaccination rates for the Capital Region can be found on NEWS10’s digital tracker.

Albany County is hosting three vaccination clinics in the coming weeks:

Monday, February 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Edmund O’Neal School of Excellence, 50 Lark Street

Thursday, March 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave

Saturday, March 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave

COVID-19 testing is still offered throughout the Capital Region. If you choose to take an at-home COVID test instead of going in person, Albany County urges you to submit positive results using their online submission form.