ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the nation continues to combat COVID. And despite COVID infection rates remaining low across the Capital Region, some local businesses report a rise in sick calls.

Kassandra Foley, the director of infection control for Saint Peter’s Health Partners talked with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed about the BA.2 variant, non-COVID hospital admissions, and the future of mask-wearing. “We know masks are effective,” she said. “It may be that we have to go back at some point to wearing masks. But I think that, right now, it’s good to give everyone a bit of a break.”

Foley also said that anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask should do so. Take a look at the interview below: