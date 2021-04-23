Health care workers facing burnout disappointed with public response

(WSYR) — They’ve been called our heroes, but now, more than a year into the pandemic, we are learning just how human healthcare workers are. Burnout and trauma are leading them to the door.

In a new poll from the Washington Post, the Kaiser Family Foundation finds roughly 3 in 10 healthcare workers have considered leaving their profession. About 6 in 10 say stress from the pandemic has harmed their mental health.

Those newest to their jobs are having the hardest time. Overall, 55% of those in healthcare say they’re burned out. For 20-somethings, it’s 69%.

Interviews with nurses, doctors, technicians, and even administrative staff say it’s more than the danger they’ve faced; it’s the betrayal from the public. This is shown when the public can be seen clapping for them one day and refusing to wear masks the next.

Many are bitter that they were sent to the front lines of COVID care without the right protective equipment.

This could turn into a crisis for the country. Even before the pandemic, we were facing a shortage of doctors and nurses.