Health care workers discuss their experiences with Moderna vaccine

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR) — Health care professionals from Slocum Dickson Medical Group received their first round of the Moderna vaccine over two weeks ago, and say their experiences have both gone well.

“I went and had it done at the St. Elizabeth’s clinic. It was pretty quick,” says Dr. Kenneth Visalli, a primary care physician. “It was a pretty traditional vaccine. I received it, my arm was a little sore for a day or so.”

“Took about two minutes and then you went and sat and got monitored for about a half-hour. There was a physician there that just made sure that you didn’t have any reactions and anything and you were fine. And then you booked your second appointment, and I go back later this month or that,” says Shannon Lee, a nurse practitioner.

In December, the Pew Research Center put out a survey to see how people felt about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those polled, only 39% said they would probably or definitely not get it. According to the FDA, the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective.

Visalli says to look at the data if you’re feeling skeptical about its safety. “The short term data over the last six months or so really show that this is a really safe and effective vaccine. So if you’re really basing this on science, right now things look good,” he said.

However, getting the vaccine doesn’t mean you can stop following the COVID guidelines.

“It’s kind of like saying, ‘Well, my car has an airbag, so I’m not going to wear a seatbelt, right?’ It really doesn’t make sense yet. So, when we get 70% of the population vaccinated and our community spread has gone down drastically then we can start going back t you know normal experiences but I think we still have time to wait on that.” Visalli says.