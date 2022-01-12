Guilderland Schools revise quarantine guidelines

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Central School District has updated their COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines for students and staff. The district previously said there would be no changes to the guidelines.

The old guidelines stated that students and staff would still have to quarantine for 10 days if they tested positive for COVID, even if they were asymptomatic. Now, regardless of vaccination status, students and staff must quarantine for five days as long as they are not showing COVID symptoms.

Students and staff can return to school after five days if they are asymptomatic or if symptoms are going away. The district said if a person is moderately-to-severely immunocompromised, they should still follow the standard 10-day isolation guidance.

If students or staff are exposed to COVID, they should quarantine for at least five days if they are not fully vaccinated. If they are fully-vaccinated and asymptomatic, they do not need to quarantine. However, they must quarantine outside of school and cannot participate in extracurricular activities or after school activities for 10 days.

The district said students and staff must be healthy before returning to school. This includes:

No fever for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication

No runny nose

No more than a minimal, non-productive cough

All other symptoms must be improving

Must wear a well-fitting, non-woven mask while around others.

If a person cannot wear a well-fitting mask while around others, the person should stay in quarantine or isolation until symptoms subside

The Guilderland Central School District recently implemented a “Test to Stay” program. The program allows asymptomatic, unvaccinated students who have been in close contact with a COVID positive student to stay in school. The district said on day one of the program, 134 students were able to stay in school, for in-person instruction, due to negative COVID-19 test results.

The full updated guidance can be found on the Guilderland Central Schools website.