Guilderland: COVID test kits to be given out by registration only

COVID-19

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

Unapproved COVID-19 tests that were seized on March 22, 2020 from the DHL Express Consignment Facility at JFK Airport. Homeland Security Investigations has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Guilderland received a shipment of at-home COVID tests from Albany County Executive Dan Mccoy Thursday for distribution to town residents. Due to current high demand for at-home test kits, the town is using an online registration system for residents to reserve one box (two test kits) per household.

There are two time slots where registrants can pick up their boxes, on both January 9 and January 10 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at EMS Station 1 (200 Centre Drive). Housebound and special needs persons will be reserved test kits by local EMS.

The online reservation system allows users to select a date and time and requires the entry of contact information. To pick up an ordered test box, proof of in-town residency will be required.

No boxes will be distributed without a prior online registration. Questions may be directed to the Guilderland EMS Department at (518) 456-3600.

