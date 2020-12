HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He is isolating at his home.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Governor Wolf said. “I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.”