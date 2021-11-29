Governor Hochul provides NYS coronavirus update, November 29

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you’re due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 99,430
  • Total Positive – 5,277
  • Percent Positive – 5.31%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,829 (+73)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 335
  • Patients in ICU – 556 (+18)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 304 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 215,237 (+237)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,484
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,168
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,683,176
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,924
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,203
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Capital Region51.3750.4649.60
Central New York45.7440.9740.84
Finger Lakes59.6054.8854.27
Long Island31.2133.3134.30
Mid-Hudson23.4823.9924.38
Mohawk Valley59.3456.5556.40
New York City16.0116.4816.43
North Country53.5352.7153.53
Southern Tier52.7647.8248.38
Western New York72.5168.1565.25
Statewide32.0031.4831.39

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Capital Region7.08%7.62%7.75%
Central New York6.90%6.68%6.84%
Finger Lakes9.41%9.61%9.62%
Long Island4.43%4.62%4.78%
Mid-Hudson3.30%3.39%3.51%
Mohawk Valley9.25%9.30%9.51%
New York City1.69%1.81%1.85%
North Country8.33%8.92%9.08%
Southern Tier5.39%5.81%5.92%
Western New York10.15%10.30%10.24%
Statewide3.95%4.05%4.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Bronx1.60%1.73%1.82%
Kings1.60%1.70%1.70%
New York1.30%1.34%1.37%
Queens2.14%2.34%2.40%
Richmond2.74%2.98%3.02%

Yesterday, 5,277 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,696,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany34,29372
Allegany5,95122
Broome28,14286
Cattaraugus9,93234
Cayuga9,68027
Chautauqua14,89861
Chemung12,78141
Chenango5,52719
Clinton8,06346
Columbia5,68117
Cortland6,07320
Delaware4,36622
Dutchess37,87577
Erie124,141340
Essex2,97511
Franklin5,38621
Fulton7,80537
Genesee8,57620
Greene4,9176
Hamilton5121
Herkimer8,27345
Jefferson11,30164
Lewis4,1756
Livingston7,17240
Madison7,32136
Monroe97,295314
Montgomery7,15949
Nassau225,634452
Niagara28,56091
NYC1,131,9411,283
Oneida33,056106
Onondaga59,188131
Ontario11,63139
Orange62,042128
Orleans5,45723
Oswego14,08336
Otsego5,34221
Putnam13,12231
Rensselaer17,33676
Rockland55,40548
Saratoga24,504104
Schenectady19,28455
Schoharie2,6584
Schuyler1,9234
Seneca3,22323
St. Lawrence12,75430
Steuben12,41846
Suffolk254,886552
Sullivan9,54141
Tioga6,32528
Tompkins7,37213
Ulster19,00851
Warren7,25536
Washington6,64337
Wayne10,17257
Westchester147,988167
Wyoming5,27826
Yates1,9784

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,484. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany1
Allegany2
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Dutchess2
Erie6
Fulton4
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Otsego1
Queens2
Saratoga1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wyoming1
Yates1

Yesterday, 10,803 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region798,899556
Central New York615,201280
Finger Lakes813,709350
Long Island2,008,2721,247
Mid-Hudson1,562,174931
Mohawk Valley308,856146
New York City7,191,8466,571
North Country286,797105
Southern Tier414,294140
Western New York893,545477
Statewide14,893,59310,803

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region717,343438
Central New York561,387196
Finger Lakes742,069703
Long Island1,779,6161,589
Mid-Hudson1,364,281764
Mohawk Valley283,557140
New York City6,390,3376,464
North Country255,86682
Southern Tier375,750183
Western New York806,559787
Statewide13,276,76511,346

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES