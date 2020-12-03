Gov. Cuomo: ‘Stop the living room spread’ in new state PSA

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to drive home the dangers of COVID-19 living room spread.

Unlike earlier this year, the governor is stressing that the virus isn’t spreading from mass gatherings or events, but small living room gatherings. In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Cuomo predicted the number of cases will continue to rise as we head into the holiday season.

“Holiday season is 37 days,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We talked about Thanksgiving. It’s not about Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving is a commencement of the holiday season. That is a period of increased social activity, and increased social activity will increase the rate of infection. My personal opinion is that you’re are going to see an increase all throughout the holidays.”

The governor said that since the closure or adaptations of bars, restaurants, no events or other activities, the publics social behavior and habits have adapted and more people are gathering in their own homes.

The PSA on the dangers of small gatherings was releases on Wednesday by his administration during the briefing.

Over 70% of cases can be traced to households and small gatherings.



Stop living room spread. Be #NewYorkTough. pic.twitter.com/p2RGymD0dp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 2, 2020

The latest contact tracing data shows 70% of new cases come from homes and small gatherings. the governor said living room spread will be one of the biggest challenges in the fight against the virus moving forward into the winter.

“‘This is my best friend Jessie, he would never get me sick.’ It’s not intentional, it’s not that he knows. He was asymptomatic,” Cuomo explained.

While the governor’s office said the state has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States, avoiding small gatherings, wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing will help keep it low.