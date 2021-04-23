Glens Falls Hospital resuming visitation Monday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls Hospital announced Friday that visitation restrictions will be relaxed, starting Monday. They’ll allow each patient to have up to two visitors over age 18 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. every day.

With the daily limit of two visitors, different individuals will be allowed on different days. All guests must stay in the patient’s room for the entire visit. They also have to wear masks and enter via the West Entrance no earlier than 3:50 p.m.

The hospital says it will screen visitors for fevers and respiratory symptoms. All visitors also have to be entered into a visitor management system electronically with a phone number in case contact tracing is necessary.

Patients coming to the hospital for outpatient procedures or surgeries can bring a companion to accompany them through the admission process. They will then have to leave and return for discharge unless they’re accompanying pediatric patients, patients in childbirth, or patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability.

Patients in the emergency room, outpatient testing areas, and physician practice can also have one visitor. Pediatric patients in those settings may have two. At the Joyce Stock Snuggery, pregnant people can have a doula present for childbirth, along with up to two visitors or support people who can leave and return the following day.

The hospital says the changes follow the most recent guidance from the New York State Department of Health.