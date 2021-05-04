Getting 2nd vaccine dose after missed appointment

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Not all states are equal when it comes to opportunities for career moms. A recent study found the best and worst states for working mothers. WalletHub's study compared states across 17 key metrics in three categories, including child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance.

According to the report, Massachusetts ranked No. 1 overall out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. The nation's capital, in fact, ranked No. 2. Rounding out the top five were Connecticut, Vermont, and Minnesota, respectively. New York ranks No. 9.