Get your COVID booster before the Thanksgiving holiday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — All adults are now eligible to get a COVID booster shot and many are looking to get it before traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. Bradley International Airport in Connecticut provides a preview of how busy airports in the restaurant could get this week.

Health experts encourage people to add that extra layer of protection before taking a plane to grandma’s house on Wednesday or Thursday. From New York to Vermont and Massachusetts, everyone over 17-years old is eligible for a COVID booster shot.

Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson shot should get a booster two months after becoming fully vaccinated, the CDC says. Anyone who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster six months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Many at Bradley International Airport reported feeling safer knowing they got the shot. “It’s a pleasant surprise to see them full again. People are wearing their masks,” said Gzim Duka, who lives in Waterbury, Connecticut. “Some are vaccinated. Some are not. It’s people’s choice.”

A CDC panel encourages anyone over age 50 to get their booster shot as soon as possible. New cases and hospitalizations are surging throughout the Capital Region, and statewide in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont.