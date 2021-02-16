Food pantry workers push for vaccination eligibility

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, members of the Messiah Lutheran and Trinity Reformed Churches fed the Rotterdam community for Mardi Gras. The free meal is on top of the work they already do at their food pantries, which has seen an increase in people needing their assistance.

“2020 compared to 2019 numbers, we saw a 47 percent increase in traffic compared to before the virus,” said Messiah Lutheran Church Reverend Dustin Wright.

Wright is the president of the New York State Council of Churches. With volunteers in contact with a growing number of people, he’s advocating for food pantry workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I do think that food pantry workers need to be categorized as essential workers because they are. They’re making sure people are fed who can’t afford it,” Wright said.

The two churches are merging, and the building where Trinity Lutheran stands will be turned into a community center doubling the two churches’ food pantry capacity.

“We are meeting people who are not in our bubble so to say,” said food pantry volunteer Jill Becker.

Becker has already received her second shot of the vaccine which she said is something that’s given her peace of mind.

“I think it’s important for the food pantry workers to sort of have that protection,” Becker said.

Executive Director of The Food Pantries of the Capital District Natasha Pernicka said allowing pantry workers to become eligible for the vaccine is about setting a precedent.

“Pantry workers have been out there essentially providing groceries throughout this pandemic and economic crisis,” Pernicka said. “In the future, we’re going to get left out again. And we’re going to get left out of the line when we have public health crises and other crises,” Pernicka said.

Until the eligibility changes, volunteers at the Rotterdam food pantry are continuing to help the community in smaller groups, but with a larger demand.