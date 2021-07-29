Firm suing NYS over new employee vaccine, testing requirement

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attorneys at a Buffalo law firm are speaking out following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that New York employees must show proof of vaccine or get tested weekly.

Corey Hogan of HoganWillig said his office’s phones were ringing all day with state workers unhappy with this new requirement. He says he now plans to bring forth a lawsuit against New York, citing discrimination.

“Is there medical justification to discriminate between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated, and how far is that discrimination going?” Hogan said. He added that this requirement is aimed to “unfairly” make unvaccinated employees feel as though they’re endangering their colleagues by not getting the shot.

This lawsuit has not yet been filed but Hogan said his office is currently working on it. We have reached out to the Governor’s office for comment, we have not heard back at this time.

