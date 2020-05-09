FDA head self-quarantines after possible contact

(CNN) — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The FDA says he is complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to quarantine for two weeks.

Doctor Hahn tested negative for the virus Friday.

The agency has not named the person he came into contact with.

The news comes on the same day President Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the virus.

More details about other officials who may go into self-quarantine are expected to emerge Saturday.

