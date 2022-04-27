(NEXSTAR) — The pandemic is over, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci—at least in the U.S. The nation’s top immunologist said Tuesday that the country has finally moved past the pandemic stage after more than two years, pointing to the U.S. population’s current rates of infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID.

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said, speaking with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. He warned, however, that vaccines—one of the most effective tools against infection and serious illness—are still essential for keeping the country from backsliding.

He couldn’t say, however, how often Americas would need to get a booster shot. “That might be every year, that might be longer, in order to keep that level low,” Fauci said. “But, right now, we are not in the pandemic phase in this country.”

That’s not to say infections aren’t ongoing, or even rising, in some parts of the country. On the same day that Fauci interviewed with PBS, the U.S. recorded nearly 50,000 new COVID infections and more than 300 deaths, according to the CDC. Like most health experts, Fauci also believes that the number of infections is being undercounted due to infected people experiencing mild or no symptoms, or simply not reporting positive tests.

Fauci also told Woodruff that, on a global scale, the pandemic is still raging.

Fauci’s remarks come amid estimates from the CDC that more than half of the U.S. has signs of previous COVID-19 infection, including approximately 75% of children, likely due to the more infections omicron variant. The research concerned data obtained between December 2021 and February 2022, during which the CDC noted a significant increase in evidence of prior infection.

“I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much,” Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader of a CDC team that tracks the extent of coronavirus infections, told the Associated Press.

Fauci, meanwhile, told Woodruff he wasn’t “terribly surprised” by these findings, but noted a silver lining from the CDC’s research. “If you add up the people who’ve been infected, plus the people who’ve been vaccinated and hopefully boosted, you have a rather substantial proportion of the United States population that has some degree of immunity,” he said.