Families now able to go to the movies together

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since March, no movie has been shown on the screens at The Lyceum Theater in Red Hook, New York. The owners of the Lyceum have two theaters in Vermont that opened up back in June.

“It’s good to be back in business. It’s good to be employing people again,” Matt Heuer, General Manager of the Lyceum, said Friday. ”Right now, because of the seating capacity being limited to 25%, we are putting the same movie on multiple screens.”

Mom Crystal and her daughter Maddy got to be the first moviegoers Friday at the Lyceum. With a bucket of popcorn and a soda, they made their way into the theater.

For Crystal and her daughter Maddy its been months since they’ve gotten out of the house.

“Support local,” said Crystal. “I trust them. I’m sure everything will be clean, and I’m so happy to be out of the house.”

The one o’clock showing was slow, but seating for the evening shows filled up fast thanks to online orders.

The best way to guarantee a seat is by going online to greatmovieslowerprices.com to preorder your tickets and theater. The service puts a bubble around you and your party’s reserved seats.

