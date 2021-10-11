Fact check: No vaccine requirement for driver’s license renewal in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An edited image has been circulating on social media this past weekend to spread disinformation. For the sake of clarity: you don’t need proof of vaccination to obtain or renew your driver’s license in New York.

An image saying otherwise has shared online in recent days:

It’s unclear where the post originated, as WROC is NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester, and they have not published that information. A hoaxer evidently used our affiliate station’s call letters to appear legitimate.

Even so, this information is false, and neither the DMV nor the Hochul Administration have stated that vaccination status has any bearing on consumer operations. Hopefully, this debunking gets as much attention as the faked conspiracy.