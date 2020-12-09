‘Explain like I’m 5’: Local pediatrician breaks down vaccines in simple terms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Information surrounding the vaccine is vast and can get confusing. NEWS10 reached out to Schenectady pediatric physician Dr. James Saperstone to explain the main focus on vaccinations on how it works.
How vaccines work
Why are two shots necessary?
Are vaccines safe for children?
Can the vaccine flatten the curve?
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- US House passes spending bill extending federal funding by one week
- County leaders encourage checking in on friends and family
- Despite critics, Baker, Cuomo honored for virus leadership
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’
- Student Loans: Will lawmakers help reduce the amount owed on Federal Loans?