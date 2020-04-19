Experts say testing must increase 3x to reopen U.S.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A new academic article says the U.S. must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day.

Right now, the number is closer to 150,000.

The researchers say the percentage of positive tests is too high now.

They say that means the U.S. does not have a grasp on the severity of the crisis, and how to safely reopen society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent, and it reports in the U.S. it is around around 20 percent.