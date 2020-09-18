EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces

Pine Sol multi-surface lemon fresh cleaner on the shelves at Target Department store amid the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Pine-Sol has approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” according to a company news release.

The common household cleaner, a product of Clorox Company, was tested by a third-party laboratory and proved to be effective against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.”

“Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at Clorox, said in a statement. “We hope this new Pine-Sol kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The company recommends using Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner at full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Take a look at the full list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the COVID-19 virus.

