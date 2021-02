Does wearing two masks provide better protection?

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the coronavirus continues to cut a steady path across the U.S., some are wondering what they can do to protect themselves from the virus and variants, in addition to standard protocol. Does wearing two masks provide more protection? It depends, but it’s possible that doubling up could help in some situations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask made with two or more layers and ensuring it covers your nose and mouth. The agency says it should fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps at the sides of your face.

Wearing just one mask should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn’t loose, said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University.

“Starting out with a good mask to begin with is going to be key,” Hamer said.

Still, some people might want extra protection if they’re at risk for severe illness if infected or will be in situations where they expect to be around others for extended periods, such as on a plane.

One option in scenarios when you want extra protection is to wear a cloth mask as well as a regular surgical mask, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco.

Gandhi said that combination—with either mask on top—could help achieve a similar effect as the N95 mask. She recommended the added protection for people who will be indoors in areas where transmission rates are high—which could reflect the circulation of more contagious variants.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top public health expert, doubling up on masks may help.

When asked by Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show whether wearing two masks could help slow transmission, Fauci replied: “It likely does, because this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in. If you have a physical covering with one layer, and you put another layer on it, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

Fauci isn’t the only physician to suggest wearing two masks.

“A mask is like an obstacle course for particles to get through,” Linsey Marr, an expert in virus transmission and a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, told AARP. “Adding a second mask adds another obstacle course, increasing the chance that the particle will be trapped before it gets through to the other side.”

Marr told the New York Times that layering two masks on top of one another can provide “comparable protection” to wearing an N95 mask. One could also wear a cloth mask with a filter material inside.

Another option Gandhi and a colleague recommend for situations where you want “maximum” protection: A two-layer cloth mask that has a filter material in between.

With single cloth masks for everyday use, Gandhi noted it’s important that they’re made of tightly-woven material and have at least two layers, which creates “an obstacle course” that makes it harder for virus-carrying particles to break through.

But don’t overdo it: Wearing too many masks with too many layers can inhibit ease of breathing.