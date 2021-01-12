Disneyland to become COVID vaccination ‘super site’

(NEXSTAR) — California’s Disneyland Resort is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination “super site” as the park remains closed to visitors.
The amusement park will be Orange County’s first large “Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site and will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents every day. The hope is that “super” PODs will increase efficiency and provide multiple vaccine distribution points across the county.
The Disneyland site will be operational later in the week, the county said.
“Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus,” said County Supervisor Doug Chaffee in a statement.
California is currently in phase 1a for COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning only health care workers and long-term care facility residents are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Disneyland has remained closed since March. The four Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida are currently open.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Albany; portion of Washington Ave. closed
- New policy to send more COVID-19 vaccines to states with faster distribution
- ‘First vials of hope’ arrive on Fort Drum, medical personnel and leaders vaccinated against COVID-19
- NY lawmaker arrested, accused of choking wife
- Katko announces that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump