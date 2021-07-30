Disney will require employees to be fully vaccinated

Disney announced on Friday it will require employees working at any of its sites in the United States to be fully vaccinated.

Disney, which has over 200,000 employees across the world, said the requirement will apply to all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S.

Employees will be given 60 days from today to complete the requirement. The company is currently negotiating with labor unions about the new policy.

In a statement, the company said:

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

The statement continued:

“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Earlier this week, Google also postponed its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October. It’s also rolling out a policy that will eventually require all its employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading delta variant.

CEO Sundar Pichai told Google’s more than 130,000 worldwide employees in a Wednesday email that the company is now aiming to bring them back to its offices Oct. 18, instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. He also disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have to be vaccinated.