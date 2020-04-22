Delta reports first loss in five years

(CNN) — Delta has reported its first quarterly loss in more than five years.
It is another example of the coronaovirus’ impact on the economy as the pandemic ravages the airline industry.
Delta lost $534 million in the first three months of the year. It is the first airline to report the financial effect of the outbreak.
Excluding special items, the losses came in at $326 million, compared to a $639 million profit a year earlier. The report detailed a $1.9 billion quarterly revenue drop, and 18% decrease from a year ago.
It gets worse, Delta confirmed its previous warning that it expects revenue to be down 90% in the current quarter.
Every U.S. airline is forecast to report losses for the first three quarters of this year, at least. Congress recently approved at $50 billion relief package for the industry.
