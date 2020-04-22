Delta reports first loss in five years

FILE – In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Delta Air Lines jets are parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will issue a new policy directive under a settlement agreement that states airline passengers are not required to consent to document checks. The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by passengers aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York’s Kennedy Airport in February 2017 who were met by CBP officers and forced to hand over identification as they deplaned. It was just a few weeks after President Donald Trump’s first travel ban. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(CNN) — Delta has reported its first quarterly loss in more than five years.

It is another example of the coronaovirus’ impact on the economy as the pandemic ravages the airline industry.

Delta lost $534 million in the first three months of the year. It is the first airline to report the financial effect of the outbreak.

Excluding special items, the losses came in at $326 million, compared to a $639 million profit a year earlier. The report detailed a $1.9 billion quarterly revenue drop, and 18% decrease from a year ago.

It gets worse, Delta confirmed its previous warning that it expects revenue to be down 90% in the current quarter.

Every U.S. airline is forecast to report losses for the first three quarters of this year, at least. Congress recently approved at $50 billion relief package for the industry.

