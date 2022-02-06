Delayed reporting causes jump in positives in February 6 Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus Sunday. As of Saturday, 80.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.2% are now fully vaccinated.

The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker online.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 60,583 to date, with 387 new positive cases identified since Saturday’s report. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 207. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 44.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 7.2%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 53.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 7.8%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker here.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Saturday, and there are now 64 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Ten of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Saturday. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 519 since the outbreak began.

“While we have a significant jump in the number of new positive cases today, a large number of them were from delayed reporting by a single testing facility,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our new overnight hospitalizations are down, which is a good sign. However, we have lost another Albany County resident to the virus and my thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.”

Local residents can register for the vaccination clinic at Edmund O’Neal Middle School, 50 Lark St Albany, NY 12210, on February 7, from 4:30 to 7PM at the link here, though registration is not required.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link here, or visit the Albany County website here.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the link here. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website here and the Albany County website here.