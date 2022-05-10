ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one COVID-19 death in its daily update. County Executive Dan McCoy said the death was a woman in her 80s. The death toll for the county stands at 553 since the pandemic began.

Albany County has reported 154 new COVID cases since Monday, and 759 new cases since the last update on Friday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 217.7.

McCoy said there have been three new hospitalizations since Monday and 23 new hospitalizations overall since Friday. There are 51 residents currently hospitalized with COVID. Four are in the ICUs.

Since the state ended virtual contact tracing on April 28, the county said there will be an unknown margin of error in the reporting of COVID case data due to residency discrepancies and duplicative counting. The Albany County Department of Health is in the process of determining the best way to get the correct data.

On April 25, the Albany County Department of Health issued a public health advisory, strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public spaces. The department also encourages residents to complete their primary COVID vaccination series, get boosted when eligible, and get tested when not feeling well.

As of Monday, 81.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.3% have completed the original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 72.78% have received the booster shot.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.