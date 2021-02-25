CVS adds 16 more NY locations to list of COVID-19 vaccine providers

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (NEWS10) – CVS Pharmacy launched an additional 16 locations in New York that will administer COVID-19 vaccines. The 16 newly added pharmacies will receive 19,890 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week.

The new locations will be in Albany, Erie, Fulton, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schuyler and Yates Counties. Appointments opened on Wednesday, February 24 and vaccines began being administered the next day.

The addresses of the newly added locations are not being announced because the stores do not want to be “overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment,” said a representative from Aetna.

Earlier in February, it was announced that 26 locations in New York will administer the Moderna vaccine.

There are over 40 CVS Pharmacies in New York offering the COVID-19 vaccine.