Cuomo: ‘Our infection rate continues to decline’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said coronavirus numbers are still declining across the state.

“We’ve gotten past the post-holiday spike and thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our infection rate continues to decline. In fact, if this current trajectory holds, we can open up indoor dining in New York City by Valentine’s Day, but actually getting to that point will be a consequence of our actions,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must continue taking steps to reopen our economy, but we have to do it smartly and safely. As New York continues to build out one of the nation’s most expansive vaccination networks to get as many shots in arms as possible, we must all remember to take responsibility at an individual level also and do what’s necessary for stamping out virus once and for all. The light at the end of the tunnel is within sight, it’s just going to take all of us staying tough and united to get there.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 269,350
  • Total Positive – 12,804
  • Percent Positive – 4.75%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,176 (-181)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 889
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,551 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 1,017 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 126,842 (+933)
  • Deaths – 140
  • Total Deaths – 35,036

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region4130.04%25%
Central New York2130.03%30%
Finger Lakes5770.05%34%
Long Island1,4680.05%30%
Mid-Hudson9800.04%41%
Mohawk Valley2260.05%25%
New York City3,5610.04%31%
North Country1010.02%52%
Southern Tier2380.04%43%
Western New York3990.03%37%
Statewide8,1760.04%33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region249199 21%
Central New York262186 28%
Finger Lakes397301 25%
Long Island857671 21%
Mid-Hudson691425 38%
Mohawk Valley133100 26%
New York City2,5862,105 21%
North Country6138 40%
Southern Tier12889 34%
Western New York544334 40%
Statewide5,9084,448 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region5.97%5.50%5.16%
Central New York3.96%3.67%3.32%
Finger Lakes4.67%4.37%4.12%
Long Island6.70%6.51%6.41%
Mid-Hudson6.49%6.27%6.23%
Mohawk Valley5.65%5.19%4.73%
New York City5.32%5.27%5.24%
North Country6.44%6.03%5.96%
Southern Tier2.60%2.36%2.32%
Western New York5.54%5.41%5.32%
Statewide5.52%5.35%5.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx7.13%7.06%6.93%
Brooklyn5.58%5.57%5.65%
Manhattan3.43%3.47%3.48%
Queens5.89%5.80%5.83%
Staten Island5.58%5.53%5.38%

Of the 1,399,863 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany18,519160
Allegany2,55312
Broome12,651142
Cattaraugus3,75818
Cayuga4,87029
Chautauqua6,39150
Chemung6,01820
Chenango2,07829
Clinton2,67034
Columbia2,95447
Cortland2,83227
Delaware1,2058
Dutchess18,968219
Erie56,974398
Essex1,1009
Franklin1,52560
Fulton2,54736
Genesee4,01116
Greene2,34228
Hamilton21419
Herkimer4,17326
Jefferson3,90863
Lewis1,74014
Livingston3,00316
Madison3,45832
Monroe47,721257
Montgomery2,64934
Nassau127,7431,139
Niagara13,590108
NYC594,3596,028
Oneida18,280147
Onondaga29,860170
Ontario5,14731
Orange32,067441
Orleans2,15812
Oswego5,39741
Otsego1,98621
Putnam7,29354
Rensselaer7,87467
Rockland34,465291
Saratoga10,47585
Schenectady9,67977
Schoharie1,0186
Schuyler7988
Seneca1,38910
St. Lawrence4,33647
Steuben4,98545
Suffolk142,4841,130
Sullivan4,19541
Tioga2,45615
Tompkins2,96218
Ulster8,716101
Warren2,43114
Washington1,83214
Wayne4,07321
Westchester93,585791
Wyoming2,46222
Yates9366

Yesterday, 140 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,036. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany6
Bronx13
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Columbia2
Cortland1
Dutchess2
Erie6
Herkimer2
Jefferson2
Kings14
Livingston1
Manhattan11
Monroe6
Nassau3
Niagara4
Oneida3
Onondaga3
Orleans1
Oswego1
Queens20
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Steuben1
Suffolk11
Tompkins2
Ulster1
Washington4
Westchester10
Yates1

