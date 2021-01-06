Cuomo: March, April projection for large-scale vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Wednesday, which marked day No. 312 of the pandemic in New York state. The governor said that the new strain, originally found in the U.K. and discovered this week in Saratoga County, adds an extra layer of complication in regards to slowing the spread.

“You add to that the U.K. strain and it’s a dramatically different proposition,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Once you say the infection rate can go up — double, or triple, or quadruple — then then we lose the race because the vaccine supply is limited. If you dramatically increase the infection rate, the next step would be overwhelming the hospitals and that’s the very real fear we are dealing with now. So three priorities: Slow the spread, increase the vaccine distribution rate, and stop viral mutations.”

The governor said that health care workers are in the first tier of vaccination population to reduce the risk of overwhelming hospital systems.

“It’s about protecting the hospital capacity and the hospital staff,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If the hospital staff get sick, then you hurt the hospital capacity. Many hospitals are now complaining that they have the beds, but they don’t have the staff. Why don’t they have the staff? Because the staff is stretched, the nurses are stretched because the capacity is so high and because they’re getting sick from COVID.”

The governor said that since Monday, hospital systems statewide have improved the rate of vaccinations dramatically. “The daily rate over vaccination over the past three weeks was about 10,809 hospital staff per day,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Since Monday, they’ve been doing 31,157 per day so the vaccination rate has tripled since Monday.”

Right now, the state is getting about 300,000 doses of vaccine every week. However, there are over two million people just in the healthcare system that need to be vaccinated alone, including those residents in nursing homes.

Cuomo said that New York will be ready to vaccinate once the vaccines are available via the state’s own distribution system.

The governor reiterated the state’s vaccine distribution plan per population for the early phases:

Phase 1a: Health care workers, nursing home residents and staff

Phase 1b: Essential workers and New Yorkers over the age of 75 Education workers, first responders (police and firefighters), public safety workers, and public transit workers



Right now, healthcare workers and nursing home residents are being targeted in phase 1a of the vaccination. Next to be vaccinated in phase 1b would be education workers, public safety workers, and those over the age of 75, and below is the approximate populations of those groups.

In his briefing on Tuesday, the governor said the federal government needs to increase the COVID-19 vaccine supply — a sentiment he echoed Wednesday.

“Supply is still going to be the issue,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have received about 950,000 doses so far and we have 2.1 million health care workers in New York, so we haven’t even received half the number of dosages yet.”

The governor did say he was optimistic about increased production of the vaccine and supply from the federal government.

“The federal government will be increasing production,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They say they will and I believe they will, frankly the private market is increasing production. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca—so there are other vaccines that are coming online and the supply will go up.”

The governor said experts project March and April as a potential timeline for large-scale general population distribution of the vaccine.

The governor said the state is examining two methods for raising revenue in the state, including legalized sports betting and recreational marijuana.

“We want to do sports betting the way the state runs the lottery, where the state gets the revenue,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I’m not here to make casinos a lot of money. I’m here to raise money for the state.

“For recreational marijuana, I think this should have been passed years ago,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think this should have been passed years ago, I think too many people have been imprisoned and incarcerated and punished — and too many of those people are Black, Latino and poor. I’ve supported it for years and I’ve tried to pass it, but this is the year we need the funding and a lot of New Yorkers are struggling and I think this is the year to give us the momentum to get it over the goal line.”