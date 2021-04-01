Cuomo: J&J error will not impact state-run COVID vaccination sites

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Reports of 15 million future doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being ruined after a human error led to a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant will not affect next week’s state-run vaccination clinics, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A statement released from his office says, “We are closely monitoring concerning reports about a production issue at a Johnson & Johnson affiliated factory in Baltimore that may have impacted millions of doses. New Yorkers can rest assured that next week’s allocation will not be impacted and all appointments scheduled at State-run mass vaccination sites will be honored. As we learn more information about potential impacts going forward, we will provide updates.”

The following are state-run vaccination sites:

Aqueduct Racetrack – Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

– Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Dome Arena (DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467

(DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467 Javits Center , 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Jones Beach – Field 3 , 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

, 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793 Plattsburgh International Airport – Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903

– Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 State Fair Expo Center : NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209

: NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209 SUNY Albany , 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222

, 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222 SUNY Binghamton , 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

, 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790 SUNY at Buffalo South Campus – Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

– Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214 SUNY Polytechnic Institue – Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502

– Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502 SUNY Potsdam Field House , 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676

, 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 SUNY Stony Brook , 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794

, 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Westchester County Center , 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606 SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus – 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY

70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus – 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY

– 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY

– Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY SUNY Orange – Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY

– Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY Ulster County Fairgrounds – 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY

– 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY Queensbury Site – 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY

– 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY SUNY Oneonta – 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY

– 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY Corning Community College – Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY

– Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY Conference Center of Niagara Falls – 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY

– 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx – 1220 East 229th St., Bronx, NY

To make an appointment at a state-run distribution center, use the “Am I Eligible” app, or call the state’s hotline at (833) NYS-4-VAX. The hotline is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.