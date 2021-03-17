Cuomo gets J&J vaccine at Black church hit hard by pandemic

NEW YORK (PIX/WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo received the COVID-19 vaccine at a Harlem church on Wednesday. The governor was vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot at Mount Neboh Baptist Church after touring its pop-up vaccination site and speaking to the congregation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Before being vaccinated, Gov. Cuomo said that after the 9/11 terror attacks, New York was able to rebuild. He says the state will rebuild again after all the damage done by the pandemic.

The governor noted his initial skepticism of the Trump administration’s approval of the vaccines, but once again reiterated that he believes all of the vaccines being provided to Americans are safe. He received the single-dose vaccine while giving a thumbs up.

“I’d personally vouch for it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I’d have my mother take the vaccine. When my children are ready, I’m going to have them take the vaccine. Today I’m going to take the vaccine, and I’m going to take the J&J vaccine because I want to make the point: Take whatever vaccine you can take. They all work. They are all safe. Don’t try to pick one over the other. Take whatever vaccine you can get.”

Cuomo had previously said he would publicly get vaccinated at a church in a community of color that was hit hard by the pandemic in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.

According to the governor, 53% of New York City’s population is white, but white New Yorkers make up 56% of the people who have been vaccinated. Comparatively, 27% of the city’s population is Black, but only 19% of people who have been vaccinated are Black, Cuomo said.

“COVID may be race-blind, ethnic-blind, but COVID found the inequities in our society and exploited the inequity,” the governor added. “All that injustice we saw rise to the top—and that’s what COVID preyed on—when it comes to doing the vaccine, we have to correct for that. The communities that suffered most should be first on the vaccine line.

The Mount Neboh Baptist Church lost over a dozen of its members to the virus, according to pastor Dr. Johnnie Green. Green said that he received his vaccine and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.

“We have to get out the word that Black and Hispanic communities already paid too high a price,” Cuomo said. “We have to get people vaccinated. They talk about vaccine hesitancy, but I don’t call it hesitancy. It’s not hesitancy, it’s trust. The black community is saying, ‘I don’t trust government when it says, “Don’t worry, it’s safe.”’ Top black medical professors in the United States of America, the pastors who are here today from all across the state, they say it’s safe.”