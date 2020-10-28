ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, many people are planning to spend time with their families. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning against large family gatherings.
During a conference call on Wednesday, Cuomo said that while residents are not banned from traveling around the country to see family, he stressed that people must follow the state’s travel advisory quarantine guidelines.
“My personal advice is that the best way to say, ‘I love you’ this Thanksgiving—the best way to say ‘I’m thankful for you’—is to say, ‘I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you. So we’ll celebrate virtually,” Cuomo said.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- Bills downplay any hype surrounding matchup with New England this week
- Troy police reportedly arrest wanted sexual predator in South Bennington
- New York’s 49th State Senate District debate set for Wednesday
- Cuomo advises against large gatherings this Thanksgiving