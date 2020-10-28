Cuomo advises against large gatherings this Thanksgiving

Coronavirus Outbreak
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, many people are planning to spend time with their families. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning against large family gatherings.

During a conference call on Wednesday, Cuomo said that while residents are not banned from traveling around the country to see family, he stressed that people must follow the state’s travel advisory quarantine guidelines.

“My personal advice is that the best way to say, ‘I love you’ this Thanksgiving—the best way to say ‘I’m thankful for you’—is to say, ‘I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you. So we’ll celebrate virtually,” Cuomo said.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report