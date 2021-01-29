Cuomo administration responding to questions about nursing home report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/NEWS10) — During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo fielded questions about the report into nursing home deaths released Thursday by the Office of the Attorney General. The report said New York State’s Department of Health undercounted the number of nursing home deaths attributed to COVID-19 by as much as 50%.

Chris Horvatis from NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo asked, “Why should it take a report from the Attorney General for the state to release the number of nursing home residents who died in a hospital, which is a number that we’ve been looking for for quite a while?”

The governor asked New York State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to answer. “When they said there was undercounting, that’s just factually inaccurate,” he said. “Reporting the number of deaths is always the hardest number to report out there, and we wanted to be sure that those numbers were accurate.”

Zucker said his department has always been transparent, that the discrepancy owes to different accounting methods, and that the bottom line total number of deaths is still consistent. In a statement on Thursday, Zucker said, “DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes.”

Cuomo followed Zucker, saying “The report affirmed everything the Commissioner said.” The governor then pointed out that the report affirms that the state followed federal guidance with its own March 25 directive. He said, “Where this starts is, frankly, a political attack from the prior federal administration [Health and Human Services Department].” He then traced a route from Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of public affairs in Trump’s HHS, to controversial political figure Roger Stone, neither of whom have any apparent link to the report released by the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James.

“Everyone did the best they could,” Cuomo said. “So if you think there was a mistake, go talk to the federal government,” Cuomo said before abruptly switching gears. “It’s not about pointing fingers or blame,” he said, and that no matter where individuals died, their deaths were tragic.

“96% of the people who die are older people with comorbidities, which happens to be the population that lives in nursing homes. It’s continuing today, even with all the testing we’re doing. If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re only about 28%,” Cuomo said.

“But who cares—33%, 28%, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home—they died. It’s a tragedy. I understand, maybe, the instinct to blame or to find some relief from the pain that you’re feeling,” the governor said. Still, “DOH counts deaths in the facilities where they occurred,” he said. “You add the two numbers together, that’s the total death number.”

Zucker did say it’s important to know where someone dies, and that his department tracks both nursing home deaths and hospital deaths, before adding them together.

Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said that the federal government never provided guidelines for reporting, and that New York arguable provides more information that any other state. She said that 13 states don’t even report their nursing home data, and that only nine—including New York—also report a “presumed” number of nursing home deaths. She said the cleanest way to report the most accurate numbers was by accounting for them separately and then auditing them in hindsight.

Cuomo said the bottom line is that the number doesn’t change. When asked if he wished things had been handled differently in the early summer when deaths were so high, Cuomo simply said, “I wish this never happened.”

DeRosa also said that even now, every day, roughly 40% of those included in the daily death toll are from nursing home residents. “This is something every state in the country continues to struggle with,” she said.

When asked about a bipartisan push to repeal immunity granted to health care providers early in the pandemic, Cuomo said he has not seen the bill to repeal and cannot comment on whether he supports it.