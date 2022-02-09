ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is no longer requiring shoppers to wear masks. This comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she is lifting the mask mandate for businesses starting Thursday, February 10.

“We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past two years closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated,” said Pyramid Management Group, the owner of Crossgates, in a statement.

Shoppers will no longer need to wear masks starting Thursday. The company also reminds guests that some stores may still choose to require masks.

“Crossgates will continue to abide by all requirements to help ensure that our visitors enjoy the safest possible environment,” said Pyramid Management Group.

Shoppers at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has also lifted the mask requirement for shoppers. Both Crossgates and Aviation is owned by Pyramid Management Group.