Crime and cleanliness are challenges once 24-hour subway service returns

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway ridership has been about 35% of pre-pandemic numbers. Two million swipes are a typical weekday on the subway. Some crimes are down dramatically. But the number of cases for some crimes, including assaults, has not decreased.

This week, NYPD released surveillance footage of two incidents of riders being attacked over the weekend. In the East Village, a woman was pushed and had her bag stolen. She spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in New York City, but did not want to identify herself:

“I felt something hit the side of my head and I fell over. Once I was on the ground he hit me again and said give me your bag and grab my bag and left”

As curfews lift and the subway goes back to 24-hour service, police and transit officials are working to provide a safe and clean system. NYPD handles law enforcement in transit with about 3,000 officers assigned to the transit bureau. About 600 new transit officers have been added in the past months and the department continues to adjust deployments.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo added his comments this week as he announced more reopenings. “If people don’t feel that it is safe, it is not safe,” he said.

The MTA is responsible for creating a safe and clean environment. With 24-hour operation resuming May 17, transit cleaners and crews won’t have the same access to train cars.

Matt Ahern is with Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents station crews and transit workers. He says their staffing is down by 100 cleaners. “That will be important to bring people back,” he said.

Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg on Monday said the agency was reviewing cleaning and disinfecting processes. She also praised the work of transit workers and cleaners.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire