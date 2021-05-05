Crime and cleanliness are challenges once 24-hour subway service returns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway ridership has been about 35% of pre-pandemic numbers. Two million swipes are a typical weekday on the subway. Some crimes are down dramatically. But the number of cases for some crimes, including assaults, has not decreased.

This week, NYPD released surveillance footage of two incidents of riders being attacked over the weekend. In the East Village, a woman was pushed and had her bag stolen. She spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in New York City, but did not want to identify herself:

“I felt something hit the side of my head and I fell over. Once I was on the ground he hit me again and said give me your bag and grab my bag and left”

As curfews lift and the subway goes back to 24-hour service, police and transit officials are working to provide a safe and clean system. NYPD handles law enforcement in transit with about 3,000 officers assigned to the transit bureau. About 600 new transit officers have been added in the past months and the department continues to adjust deployments.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo added his comments this week as he announced more reopenings. “If people don’t feel that it is safe, it is not safe,” he said.