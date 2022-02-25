COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie is giving out COVID-19 at-home test kits on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kits will be given out at the Public Safety Building at 312 Wolf Road.

Residents can drive-thru and pick up their kit. Only one test kit with be given out per vehicle. Residents can enter the main parking lot off of Wolf Road.

Free COVID at-home test kits are also being given out on Saturday at Crossgates Mall starting at 10 a.m. Insulated reusable grocery bags will also be available for residents at this event.