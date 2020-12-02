COVID-positive Hawaii couple arrested after boarding flight

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Hawaii couple was arrested this week after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple, from Wailua, Kauai, was arrested Sunday for reckless endangerment after getting on a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue.
Police said the man and woman, both age 46, knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”
Police also said they were traveling with a child. The couple posted bail, which was set at $1,000 each.
