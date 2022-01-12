COVID outbreak at Valatie nursing home

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at The Grand Rehabilitation And Nursing At Barnwell in Valatie. As of Wednesday, 95 residents and 37 staff had tested positive for the virus, according to the nursing home.

Columbia County Public Health Director Jack Mabb said earlier cases among staff go back to January 1, suggesting the virus may have been introduced into the home by a worker. The earlier cases among residents were on January 3.

“Looking at the date of testing for residents and staff, you can see that this outbreak was pretty contained early on but just exploded among residents in the last few days,” said Mabb.

Mabb said that congregate facilities, such as nursing homes, are perfect places for this kind of rapid spread. Of the 95 positive residents, 14 are unvaccinated. As of Wednesday, three residents are hospitalized. Two out of the three are unvaccinated. None are currently in intensive case.