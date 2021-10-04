COVID long-haulers call for more funding toward research, treatment

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new study led by Oxford University researchers found that 37 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced at least one long-term symptom.

A long-term symptom is defined as one that lingers for at least three months after an initial infection. Most common symptoms included abdominal pain, trouble breathing, fatigue, and chest or throat pain. Some long-haulers around the country have called for action.

A rally was held outside the New York State Capitol on October 1 to call for more funding to go towards researching long-term symptoms and ways to treat them.

“We’re looking for more support, more education, more research, more post-COVID care clinics to help us to heal, because this disease is debilitating,” COVID-19 long hauler Maya McNulty said.

The study also found over 20 percent of long haulers experienced mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES