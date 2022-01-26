COVID death reported in Albany County update for Jan. 26

Albany County

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported a COVID-19 death in their daily update — a man in his 60s. The death toll for the county is now 499 since the pandemic began.

“Sadly I have to report the latest Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications – a man in his 60’s. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. This pandemic has taken too many from us too soon over the last nearly two years, and that’s why we continue to work towards increasing our vaccination and booster shot rates and getting at-home test kits out into the community,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 320 new positive COVID since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 415.4. There were 11 new hospitalizations since Tuesday and 105 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Sixteen patients are in ICU’s.

As of Tuesday, 80.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88.8%.

“While any death is tragic news, we continue to see signs of progress with a declining infection rate in the county as well as a significant drop in the total number of residents currently in the hospital with the virus, which is now at its lowest level since January 7. I encourage everyone to continue doing the right things by wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing, and staying home and getting tested if their feeling sick,” said McCoy.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.

