COVID death reported in Albany County update for Jan. 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported a COVID-19 death in their daily update — a man in his 50s. The death toll for the county is now 498 since the pandemic began.

“It saddens me to have to report the last Albany County resident losing their battle with COVID complications, and I send my condolences to the family and loved ones who are grieving right now,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 234 new positive COVID since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 451.7. There were 13 new hospitalizations since Sunday and 123 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 80.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88.7%.

“Every death is a tragedy, though we continue to see signs of improvement as our daily number of infections trend downward. Just two weeks ago, I was reporting nearly a thousand new positive cases on average each day, and we hadn’t even hit our peak yet. Now that number is less than half of what it was. It is my hope that we will continue to see this progress, which will prevent further hospitalizations and deaths. We need everyone to continue doing the things that helped get us here by getting vaccinated, getting the booster, wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing,” said McCoy.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.