COVID business curfews still in place at New York restaurants, bars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, some businesses in New York won’t have to abide by the state’s 11 p.m. curfew imposed on businesses, initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID.

For now, bars, catered events, and restaurants still must close at 11 p.m. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has been a critic of this limit, recently calling for its end. The New York State Department of Health is set to reassess rules next month, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will reevaluate restrictions in mid-April.

With restaurants and bars forced to stick to the curfew, the Empire State Restaurant Association has called on the state to end it.

Jeffrey Scott, owner of Kainos Restaurant in Rochester, says the curfew is not fair.

“We follow the same restrictions as everybody else,” said Scott. “To me it’s unfair that we have to get hit again on this and everyone else gets to prosper.”

Kainos would stay open for most of the week before the pandemic, but the curfew hurts the restaurant’s ability to do business. “You’re hurting our industry even more. Let us open back up to normal,” Scott explained. “We still have to follow guidelines whether you open up or not. But let us be.”