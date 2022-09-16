QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doses of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster are coming into public circulation. In the North Country, Warren County is doing its part to help distribute doses.

Warren County’s Health Services department will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doses of the Moderna bivalent booster will be available from 1-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center human services building at 1340, Route 9 in Queensbury.

The bivalent booster is intended to better protect residents against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as to bolster continued protection against the regular variants. Anyone ages 18 and up who has completed their initial vaccine dose is eligible, as long as their most recent dose was at least two months ago. Attendees should register online, and bring their vaccination card.

If you can’t make it on Tuesday, it won’t be your only chance. The county plans to continue helping to get the new booster into the community, with a second clinic set for the following Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the human services building. Details on how to register will be released once the upcoming first clinic is complete. Warren County Health Services can be reached at (518) 761-6580 with any questions.